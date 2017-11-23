SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Three people who pleaded guilty in the death of a man who was strangled with a pair of jumper cables and dumped over an embankment after an apparent overdose are now headed to prison.
Authorities say 20-year-old Preston Layfield and 23-year-old Tyler Mirabelli were both sentenced Wednesday to 20 to 40 years in prison. The third defendant, 21-year-old Amanda Wayda, was sentenced to 15 to 40 years.
Layfield pleaded guilty in August to third-degree murder, while Mirabelli and Wayda each pleaded guilty to third-degree murder as an accomplice.
Authorities say the three drove 21-year-old Joshua Rose to Susquehanna County in August 20165 but passed a hospital, and Rose was then strangled and his body dumped. The coroner ruled his death homicide by asphyxiation.
