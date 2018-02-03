GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Three Mississippi residents have pleaded guilty in the death of a Louisiana man whose remains were found in a field near a casino.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that the victim, Thomas McIntosh, was last seen in December 2014 at Harlow’s Casino Resort and Spa in Greenville, Mississippi.

McIntosh was from Oak Grove, Louisiana, and was reported missing to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Department in February 2015. His remains were found that April in Mississippi.

On Wednesday, 36-year-old Christopher Franks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Two others — 38-year-old Trudy Ponder and 26-year-old Parker Huddleston — pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and were sentenced to 20 years.

Investigators said McIntosh died after taking illegal drugs with the three outside the casino.

___

Information from: Delta Democrat-Times, http://www.ddtonline.com