MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Three men from North Carolina were found stabbed in a van along Oregon Highway 140 and a fourth North Carolina resident was arrested along the roadway and booked on assault charges.
Oregon State Police said Tuesday that two of the stabbing victims were treated and released and a third is in critical condition at a Portland hospital after the stabbing on Monday afternoon.
Thirty-five-year-old Kevin Juwan Reed of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is being held on $400,000 in bail.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Reed and it was unclear if he had retained one.
Reed was to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
Authorities are asking anyone who saw Reed or a white Dodge Caravan with North Carolina plates to call OSP.