Share story

By
The Associated Press

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Three men from North Carolina were found stabbed in a van along Oregon Highway 140 and a fourth North Carolina resident was arrested along the roadway and booked on assault charges.

Oregon State Police said Tuesday that two of the stabbing victims were treated and released and a third is in critical condition at a Portland hospital after the stabbing on Monday afternoon.

Thirty-five-year-old Kevin Juwan Reed of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is being held on $400,000 in bail.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Reed and it was unclear if he had retained one.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Reed was to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw Reed or a white Dodge Caravan with North Carolina plates to call OSP.

The Associated Press