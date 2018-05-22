WINFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been found dead in a suburban Chicago home.
The bodies were found Monday in Winfield after a concerned citizen called 911 after seeing unresponsive people through a window. Details about how they died weren’t released Monday, but police said there doesn’t appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.
Winfield police Chief David Schar says officers who forced their way into the home found two bodies together and the third in a different room.
Neighbors say a couple and their adult son lived in the home, but identities of the dead weren’t released. Schar says police were waiting for the DuPage County coroner’s office to complete its work before describing it as more than a “death investigation.”
Autopsies were planned for Tuesday.