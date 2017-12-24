MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been found dead inside a Mesa home in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police responded to the home for a call of shots fired about 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Broadway and Power roads.

Inside the home, officers found the bodies of two men and a woman and say all three suffered gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims were still being withheld Sunday until their relatives can be notified.

Police say the relationship between the three people remains under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say it’s being investigated as a double murder-suicide.