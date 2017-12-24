Share story

By
The Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been found dead inside a Mesa home in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police responded to the home for a call of shots fired about 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Broadway and Power roads.

Inside the home, officers found the bodies of two men and a woman and say all three suffered gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims were still being withheld Sunday until their relatives can be notified.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police say the relationship between the three people remains under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say it’s being investigated as a double murder-suicide.

The Associated Press