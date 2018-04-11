MARION, N.C. (AP) — Three people have been found shot to death at a home in western North Carolina.
McDowell County Sheriff’s Lt. Richelle Bailey told reporters the deaths discovered around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday are being investigated as a homicide.
The names of the victims have not been released.
No arrests have been reported.
No other details were immediately available.