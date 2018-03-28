PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say three people found dead almost three days after a fire in a north Philadelphia building died of smoke inhalation.
Spokesman James Garrow of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health identified the victims as 53-year-old Horace McCallum, 25-year-old Alita Johnson and 3-year-old Haashim Johnson. The manner of death is still pending investigation.
The three bodies were found after fire crews returned to the building Friday evening. The fire commissioner says crews were told as they were fighting the March 20 fire that no one remained in the building, where officials said an illegal boarding house was operating.
Fire crews found one person dead outside the building who had apparently jumped to escape the blaze. Garrow said there was no information yet about that victim.
