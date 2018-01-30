FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Three men have died in a car wreck after sliding off a wet road and crashing into several trees.

TCPalm.com reports 21-year-old driver Willie Lewis and 22-year-old passenger Lee Wilford died at the scene on Friday. Another passenger, 21-year-old Eric Martin, died at a hospital on Sunday.

A Florida Highway Patrol says the three Fort Pierce men were driving north on State Road A1A in St. Lucie County when Lewis lost control of the car. It says the car spun across the opposing lane before hitting two trees on the side of the road.

The report says none of the men were wearing seatbelts.

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com