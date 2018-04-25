CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada higher education Chancellor Thom Reilly has announced three finalists for the presidency of Western Nevada College.

The Nevada Appeal reported Tuesday that the finalists were chosen by a presidential search committee and input from the community.

The finalists are J. Kyle Dalpe of Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Lisa Rhine of Tidewater Community College in Virginia and Vincent Solis of Laredo Community College in Texas.

Reilly said each of the finalists will spend a day at the university, including attending public forums. The search committee will interview each of the candidates May 1-3 before recommending a finalist to the full board of regents, which will vote on that recommendation at a special meeting May 4.

___

Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com