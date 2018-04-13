ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A series of town halls are planned over the coming weeks as one of the state’s largest hospital systems seeks a new chief executive officer.

Officials at University of New Mexico Hospitals say the meetings will give employees a chance to meet the three finalists. The first will be April 17.

The finalists include Herb Buchanan, most recently the president of Methodist and University Hospitals, the academic medical centers for Indiana University Health.

Also in the running is Kate Becker, president of SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, the primary teaching hospital of Saint Louis University, and Deborah McGrew, vice president and chief operating officer for the University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston.

Long-time CEO Steve McKernan announced his retirement last August after nearly four decades.