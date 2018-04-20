OVERTON, Neb. (AP) — Three family members have been charged with animal cruelty and neglect for the deaths of dozens of cattle on their farm near Overton in Dawson County.

At least 65 carcasses were found by deputies acting under search warrants, and the three were arrested Tuesday.

They are 59-year-old Eugene Wempen Sr. and his wife, Diane; and their son, 33-year-old Eugene Wempen Jr. Each is charged with four felony and four misdemeanor counts. Their next court hearing is set for May 1 in Lexington.

Eugene Wempen Sr.’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press. A phone listed for his son’s attorney rang answered during several calls. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Diane Wempen.