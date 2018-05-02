NORTH COVENTRY, Pa. (AP) — Three people face murder charges stemming from the shooting death of an innocent bystander who died while trying to protect three young children during an armed robbery.

Chester County authorities say two Reading men — Ricardo Rivera and Jonathan Malave Sr. — and Philadelphia resident Anaye Raggazino also face conspiracy, robbery and other charges in the death of 17-year-old David Doyle III. He was shot in the chest last September in a North Coventry apartment where he happened to be staying.

Authorities say Raggazino recruited her co-defendants and another man to rob someone she thought was selling illegal drugs at a North Coventry apartment complex.

Doyle and the children — ages 9, 8 and 3 — were sleeping when Rivera and the other man allegedly entered the apartment. Doyle was soon short during a struggle.

It’s not known if the defendants have retained attorneys.