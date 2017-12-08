BALTIMORE (AP) — The three suspects in the fatal shooting of a man who resisted a robbery outside a convenience store have been extradited to Baltimore and charged.

Baltimore City Councilman said in a tweet sent Thursday that 20-year-old Tivontre Mouzon, 23-year-old Marquese Winston and 37-year-old Tonya Hayes are charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 14 death of 41-year-old Alex Wroblewski.

News outlets report Hayes and her boyfriend, Winston, were arrested in Atlanta on Nov. 15. Hayes’ son, Mouzon, was arrested in Richmond, Virginia, on Nov. 17.

All three are being held without bail. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

Wroblewski went to buy milk and cookies after a bartending shift, and was shot in the stomach after leaving the store. Chief police spokesman T.J. Smith said Wroblewski put up a struggle.