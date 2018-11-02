SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The University of Utah has chosen three former law enforcement chiefs to lead investigations into campus safety and how university police handled complaints made by a female student and track athlete about an ex-boyfriend before he killer her.
The university announced Friday that former Utah Department of Public Safety commissioners John T. Nielsen and Keith Squires and former University of Wisconsin-Madison police chief Sue Riseling will lead the reviews.
The reviews were triggered by the Oct. 22 killing of Lauren McCluskey by Melvin Rowland, a 37-year-old registered sex offender.
The 21-year-old from Pullman, Washington, was killed weeks after she broke off her month-long relationship Rowland and filed a complaint alleging he had demanded money in exchange for not posting compromising pictures of the couple online.
The university says it won’t wait to add more security cameras and lighting on campus.