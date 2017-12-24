DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say three drive-by shootings over the past two nights in one South Carolina city appear to be related.
Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robby Kilgo said two people were hurt, but their injuries didn’t appear to be life threatening in the latest shooting early Sunday morning in Darlington.
Kilgo says deputies think the latest shooting is connected to two other drive-by shootings early Saturday in Darlington where no one was injured.
Investigators haven’t identified suspects in the shootings or determined why someone is firing from a vehicle.
