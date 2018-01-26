BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A University of Vermont basketball fan is thanking three doctors for saving his life after he went into cardiac arrest during a game.
WCAX-TV reports 64-year-old David Watson had been watching the men’s game at Patrick Gym for a few minutes when he collapsed Wednesday. An athletic director alerted UVM team physician Jimmy Slauterback, who rushed over to perform CPR on the Essex Junction man.
Slauterback says Watson had no pulse and was turning gray, but he continued compressions. The physician was soon joined by two UVM Medical Center cardiologists who happened to be in the stands. Watson’s heart rhythm recovered after a portable defibrillator was used.
Watson was hospitalized and will undergo bypass surgery Monday.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com