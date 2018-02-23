ANCHORAGE — Three people have died in an early morning house fire that burned an Alaska home.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports the fire Friday burned a home in Anchorage’s Fairview neighborhood.

Anchorage Fire Department fire marshal Cleo Hill says multiple callers reported the house on fire at about 1:30 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy flames at the home, which is part of a row of townhouses.

Hill says the victims were discovered as firefighters extinguished the flames.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediate released.

Firefighters fought the fire for about 90 minutes.

___

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com