WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — Federal authorities say three people have been sentenced for their roles in a blackjack scheme that involved the theft of about $10,000 from a northeast South Dakota casino.
U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler’s office says 44-year-old Lito Bolocon and 29-year-old Jordon Rondell were sentenced this week to six months in custody and ordered to pay $8,700 in restitution to the Dakota Sioux Casino.
Court records show 43-year-old Jeremy Brown was previously sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.
Authorities say Bolocon was a pit boss, Brown a blackjack dealer and Rondell a customer. Officials say they made a plan to cheat the casino out of money on New Year’s Eve 2015.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks waived Dwight Freeney WATCH
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’ | National politics
- Jobs that pay without a B.A.: the most lucrative fields in Washington state
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate operate the casino on the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation, which encompasses portions of both Dakotas.