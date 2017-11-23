Share story

By
The Associated Press

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — Federal authorities say three people have been sentenced for their roles in a blackjack scheme that involved the theft of about $10,000 from a northeast South Dakota casino.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler’s office says 44-year-old Lito Bolocon and 29-year-old Jordon Rondell were sentenced this week to six months in custody and ordered to pay $8,700 in restitution to the Dakota Sioux Casino.

Court records show 43-year-old Jeremy Brown was previously sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Authorities say Bolocon was a pit boss, Brown a blackjack dealer and Rondell a customer. Officials say they made a plan to cheat the casino out of money on New Year’s Eve 2015.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate operate the casino on the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation, which encompasses portions of both Dakotas.

The Associated Press