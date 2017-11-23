WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — Federal authorities say three people have been sentenced for their roles in a blackjack scheme that involved the theft of about $10,000 from a northeast South Dakota casino.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler’s office says 44-year-old Lito Bolocon and 29-year-old Jordon Rondell were sentenced this week to six months in custody and ordered to pay $8,700 in restitution to the Dakota Sioux Casino.

Court records show 43-year-old Jeremy Brown was previously sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Authorities say Bolocon was a pit boss, Brown a blackjack dealer and Rondell a customer. Officials say they made a plan to cheat the casino out of money on New Year’s Eve 2015.

The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate operate the casino on the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation, which encompasses portions of both Dakotas.