FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Police say three people are dead in Flint after a shooting.

The Flint Journal reports that two victims were found dead in a residential neighborhood while the third died at a hospital. The shooting occurred early Saturday.

A suspect is in custody while Flint police and state police investigate the homicides. Most of the area was marked with yellow tape. Relatives, friends and curious bystanders stood outside the scene.

