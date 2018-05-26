ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Ind. (AP) — Three people have died in a house fire in Indiana’s Allen County.

The Journal Gazette says the fire in St. Joseph Township occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday. Adam Griffith of the Allen County sheriff’s department says firefighters from many agencies brought the fire under control.

Griffith says a fourth person in the house was injured.

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net