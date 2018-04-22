Share story

The Associated Press

SEVERN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead after a fire at a group home in Maryland.

Anne Arundel County fire officials say the blaze broke out about 10:45 p.m. Saturday at a home in Severn.

Responding firefighters reported heavy flames from the rear of the single-family dwelling.

Officials say two male residents and a female worker at the home. Four other residents escaped the fire.

Authorities say the home was equipped with working smoke alarms.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The home was operated by Arundel Lodge, a nonprofit group that works with people with behavioral health and substance abuse issues.

