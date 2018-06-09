MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been found dead in and around a North Carolina home where a 2-year-old child was found unharmed.
Burke County deputies said someone called 911 around 7:45 a.m. Friday to report what appeared to be a dead person in a vehicle outside a Morganton home.
Investigators say two other bodies were found inside, along with the child, who appeared unharmed, but was taken to be examined by doctors.
Deputies said in a news release they want to talk to 61-year-old Kenneth Powell about the deaths. They called him a person of interest.
Authorities identified the people killed as 22-year-old Brianna Stamey, 57-year-old Pamela Ward and 23-year-old Trae Ward. They were all shot.
This story has corrected the name of victim Brianna Stamey.