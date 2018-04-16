ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead and fourth critically injured after a police chase and crash following a southwestern Michigan gun shop burglary.
The Berrien County sheriff’s office says a break-in was reported early Sunday at Black Arsenal Gun Store and a witness described an SUV leaving the scene. Lincoln Township police determined several guns were missing and a sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on Interstate 94.
Authorities say the deputy stopped the SUV, but it sped off and exited the freeway before crashing into a tree in Royalton Township.
Police say 20-year-old driver Jamahri Jayshaun Fuller died along with 17-year-old Davion Marquez Patton and 17-year-old Allan Trevon-James Velox. A 17-year-old was hospitalized. All were from Benton Harbor.
Police say all eight missing guns were found at the crash scene.