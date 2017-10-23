GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Three men are dead after their car veered off a road into a lake in northern Colorado.
The Greeley Tribune reports witnesses saw the car speed off the road in Greeley just before 6 a.m. Monday. The lake is surrounded by a 50-foot embankment so firefighters weren’t able to get into the lake for about another half hour after getting access through the property of a nearby business.
Two people were pulled from the water about an hour later and a third person was discovered about a half hour later. They were all taken to the hospital but the Greeley Fire Department later said they had died.
___
Most Read Stories
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- ICE agents arrest man inside Oregon house without warrant
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' romp over the Giants at MetLife Stadium
- I-5’s Uncle Sam billboard: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Bicyclist sues King County after accident left him quadriplegic
Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com