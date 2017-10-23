GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Three men are dead after their car veered off a road into a lake in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports witnesses saw the car speed off the road in Greeley just before 6 a.m. Monday. The lake is surrounded by a 50-foot embankment so firefighters weren’t able to get into the lake for about another half hour after getting access through the property of a nearby business.

Two people were pulled from the water about an hour later and a third person was discovered about a half hour later. They were all taken to the hospital but the Greeley Fire Department later said they had died.

