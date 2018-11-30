Share story

By
The Associated Press

CAMPO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say three people have been killed and eight injured when a pickup fleeing Border Patrol agents rolled over near the Mexican border.

California Highway Patrol says the crash in Campo happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 8 near Crestwood Road.

CHP officials say Border Patrol agents were chasing the truck, which had 11 people inside. Agents used a spike strip before the vehicle lost control and drove into an embankment.

CHP spokesman Officer Travis Garrow says a male driver and a female passenger were believed to be seated in the cab of the truck, and nine men were in the bed.

Witnesses say the pickup was weaving through traffic and traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the chase.

