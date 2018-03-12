ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three people are dead and four others wounded after a violent weekend in St. Louis.

KMOX Radio reports that the bodies of two men in their 40s were found Friday night. Both had been shot in the head.

Another person was fatally shot early Saturday.

Names of all three victims have not been released.

Four others were hurt in shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning. One of the victims is in critical condition.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

