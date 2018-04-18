NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in North Little Rock say three people are dead and a teenager was hospitalized after an overnight house fire.
The North Little Rock Fire Department says the blaze was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Alta Vista Drive. When firefighters arrived, they discovered three people dead and an injured 17-year-old boy.
Fire Marshal Chief John Pflasterer says the house is a total loss. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation but Pflasterer tells Little Rock television station KATV that the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
Information from: KATV-TV, http://www.katv.com/