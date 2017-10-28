CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois State Police say three people are dead and a fourth person was critically injured in a vehicle crash on a Chicago expressway.

State police said Saturday morning that a passenger vehicle traveling at a high-rate of speed crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer truck on Interstate 57 in the northbound lanes after 3 a.m. Saturday. State police say the dead include the 19-year-old male driver of the vehicle along with a 19-year-old female passenger and a 21-year-old male passenger. A 30-year-old male passenger was in critical condition.

Police didn’t identify the victims but said all were from Chicago.

Police say the driver and one passenger were confirmed dead at the accident scene on the city’s South Side. Another passenger was confirmed dead at a hospital.