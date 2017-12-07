COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — There will be three days of mourning and celebrating the life of former South Carolina Chief Justice Ernest Finney .

Finney’s body will lie in repose from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Carolina Supreme Court, where he became the first African-American chief justice in the state’s history in 1994.

There will be a public viewing of Finney at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Finney’s hometown of Sumter will have another public viewing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Neal Jones Auditorium at Morris College.

Finney’s body will lie in repose for an hour starting at 9 a.m. Saturday before his celebration of life service at 10 a.m. at the Elmore Chapel at Claflin University in Orangeburg.