COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — There will be three days of mourning and celebrating the life of former South Carolina Chief Justice Ernest Finney .
Finney’s body will lie in repose from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Carolina Supreme Court, where he became the first African-American chief justice in the state’s history in 1994.
There will be a public viewing of Finney at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Finney’s hometown of Sumter will have another public viewing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Neal Jones Auditorium at Morris College.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Redhook brewery site in Woodinville sells for $24.5M
Finney’s body will lie in repose for an hour starting at 9 a.m. Saturday before his celebration of life service at 10 a.m. at the Elmore Chapel at Claflin University in Orangeburg.