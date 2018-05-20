GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Police say three people are hospitalized in critical condition after a rollover accident in Gilbert.
They say two others suffered minor injuries in Saturday’s crash.
Gilbert police tried to pull over the car, but the vehicle sped from the scene.
Police officials say officers didn’t pursue the vehicle and instead alerted neighboring law-enforcement agencies.
The five occupants of the sedan were ejected when it rolled over several times.
Police say the injured were two 18-year-olds and three passengers ranging between the ages of 15 and 17.
Their names weren’t immediately released.