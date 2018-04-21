WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Three Kansas counties will be hosting special events for residents to participate in activities and meet local authors and artists.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Kiowa, Comanche and Barber counties will host the Big Kansas Road Trip. The event will be held over four days from May 3-6.

Attendees will have the opportunity to eat pie, ride a carousel, have cookies with Carry Nation, visit buffalo, walk in a meteorite field and sit in a round barn.

Dave Webb is one of the coordinators of the weekend. He says the event gives residents a chance “to get out and see some of the unique attraction.”

The event is taking the place of the Kansas Sampler Festival, which has ended after nearly 30 years.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com