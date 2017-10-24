ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three members of the Albuquerque City Council want the city auditor to review the performance of the independent monitor charged with making sure Albuquerque police are implementing reforms.

The Albuquerque Journal reports council members Brad Winter, Ken Sanchez and Don Harris say police monitor James Ginger has been in the city only sporadically since being named to the post in early 2015. They said Monday that Ginger averaged only 42 days per year in Albuquerque while his contract calls for 200 days a year.

The city’s police force is working to correct findings by the U.S. Department of Justice that its officers use excessive force and too often resort to deadly force.

Ginger files periodic reports with a federal judge overseeing a settlement between the city and the Justice Department.

