SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — A union official says three correctional officers were hurt when a disruptive inmate threw punches and charged them.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Correction tells WBOC-TV that the three officers suffered minor injuries Monday night at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.
Geoff Klopp is president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware. He said in a statement Tuesday that the injuries occurred while the officers were dealing with a disruptive and disorderly inmate.
In February, a correctional officer was killed when inmates seized control of the building at the Vaughn facility and took some prison staffers hostage.
___
Information from: WBOC-TV, http://www.wboc.com/