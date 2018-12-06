CHICAGO (AP) — Three Chicago police officers charged with lying about the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald won’t testify at trial and their attorneys have rested their cases.

Attorneys for former Officer Joseph Walsh, Officer Thomas Gaffney and ex-Detective David March announced they were through calling witnesses on Thursday. Closing arguments in the bench trial will begin Thursday afternoon before Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson.

One witness testified Thursday — a retired detective who says that March couldn’t have changed the report filed by an officer at the scene of the October 2014 shooting by Officer Jason Van Dyke.

Van Dyke was convicted in October of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in McDonald’s death. He is awaiting sentencing.

March, Walsh and Gaffney are charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy and official misconduct.