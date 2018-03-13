FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three men have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a Florida deputy in 2006.
The Sun Sentinel reports that Eloyn Ingraham, Bernard Forbes and Andre Delancy were each convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and other charges.
Authorities say Ingraham was a passenger in a vehicle that Broward County Deputy Brian Tephford pulled over near an apartment complex in November 2006. Prosecutors say Ingraham used his cellphone to call Forbes and Delancy, who showed up and opened fire. Tephford was killed, and another deputy who responded as backup was injured.
Ingraham, Forbes and Delancy are all eligible for the death penalty. A jury will determine their punishment later.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Hillary Clinton says 'follow the money' in the Trump-Putin 'bromance'
___
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/