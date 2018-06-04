LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — Police say three children were taken to the hospital after a small school bus was knocked on its side during a traffic accident near Lebanon, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Harrisburg.

Officer Dave Troxell of South Lebanon Township Police says a police officer was nearby doing an enforcement operation on people running the stop sign at the intersection where the accident occurred Monday afternoon. He says a pickup truck hauling a piece of construction equipment collided with the small school bus, rolling the bus on its side.

The three children on the bus were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Troxell says it did not appear that they had serious injuries.