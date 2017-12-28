TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a pickup truck who was involved in a crash on Interstate 75 that left three young children injured.

The agency said in a news release that two girls — ages 6 and 8 — were ejected from the SUV they were riding in when a pickup truck hit the vehicle on I-75 south of Tampa on Wednesday night.

The SUV went into the grassy median and overturned. The youngest girl wasn’t wearing a seat belt and received critical injuries. The older girl was ejected even though she was wearing a seat belt. A 10-year-old boy wasn’t ejected but was seriously injured. The driver received minor injuries.

Troopers found the truck abandoned about 13 miles away.

An investigation continues.