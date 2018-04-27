TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Three more New Jersey residents have been charged with filing fraudulent applications for Superstorm Sandy relief.
The new cases announced Friday by the state Attorney General’s office brings the total number of people charged statewide to 112. Officials say all the false claims are responsible for diverting nearly $7 million in relief funds.
The three new defendants — a Fair Lawn woman and a Matawan couple — are accused of falsely claiming in their grant and loan applications that their damaged Jersey shore homes were their primary residences. They’re charged with theft by deception.
If convicted, the defendants could each face up to 10 years in prison.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating