STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — State police have arrested and charged three people with cocaine trafficking in what started with a traffic stop in central Massachusetts.
Police pulled over a gray SUV Friday afternoon and reportedly found over 1,000 grams of cocaine.
The vehicles occupants, 34-year-old Candice Elliott, of New York; 26-year-old Crystal Giles, of North Carolina; and 30-year-old Carl Francois, of New York were arrested and are being held pending bail of $10,000.
All three are charged with trafficking cocaine and possession to distribute.
Attorneys for Elliott, Giles and Francois could not be identified.