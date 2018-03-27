LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Three people from Vermont involved at a fight at the frozen food section of a Walmart in New Hampshire have been arrested on simple assault charges.

Police in Lebanon, New Hampshire, say one man confronted another Saturday over money owed to him. The two started fighting, and one had suffered a cut to the head by the time police arrived.

Police said a woman assaulted an off-duty police officer from Hartford, Vermont, who tried to break up the fight, and then interfered with Lebanon officers attempting to take one of the men into custody.

The three face arraignment.