DETROIT (AP) — Three people have been charged in the fatal shootings of a former NFL player and another man whose bodies were found in a Detroit basement in 2016.

Federal authorities in Detroit say the slayings of Robert Eddins and Ricardo McFarlin were related to drugs. Eddins was a defensive end at Ball State University and played mostly in preseason games for the Buffalo Bills in 2011 and 2012.

An indictment filed Thursday names Michael Griffin of Birmingham, Alabama, Clifton Epps of Armory, Mississippi, and Mariano Garcia of Brownsville, Texas. They’re charged with murder as well as drug and gun crimes.

The three men are in custody but haven’t been transported to Detroit.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says he wants to “dismantle all organizations that spread these deadly poisons.”