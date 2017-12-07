Share story

By
The Associated Press

BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say three workers at a Texas-run center for people with developmental disabilities face murder charges in the apparent accidental death of a resident whose body was found in a hot van.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says the Nov. 28 indictment involves the July death of 48-year-old Amy Parrish.

Authorities say workers at the Brenham State Supported Living Center, for several hours, couldn’t locate Parrish. Her body was later discovered in a van parked at the center in what authorities believe was a heat-related death.

First Assistant District Attorney Adam Muery (MUR’-ee) said Thursday that prosecutors don’t believe the workers intended to cause the death.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The three female workers were arrested this week. Conviction could mean up to life in prison.

Their employment status wasn’t immediately available Thursday.

The Associated Press