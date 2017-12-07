BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say three workers at a Texas-run center for people with developmental disabilities face murder charges in the apparent accidental death of a resident whose body was found in a hot van.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says the Nov. 28 indictment involves the July death of 48-year-old Amy Parrish.
Authorities say workers at the Brenham State Supported Living Center, for several hours, couldn’t locate Parrish. Her body was later discovered in a van parked at the center in what authorities believe was a heat-related death.
First Assistant District Attorney Adam Muery (MUR’-ee) said Thursday that prosecutors don’t believe the workers intended to cause the death.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
The three female workers were arrested this week. Conviction could mean up to life in prison.
Their employment status wasn’t immediately available Thursday.