BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say three workers at a Texas-run center for people with developmental disabilities face murder charges in the apparent accidental death of a resident whose body was found in a hot van.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says the Nov. 28 indictment involves the July death of 48-year-old Amy Parrish.

Authorities say workers at the Brenham State Supported Living Center, for several hours, couldn’t locate Parrish. Her body was later discovered in a van parked at the center in what authorities believe was a heat-related death.

First Assistant District Attorney Adam Muery (MUR’-ee) said Thursday that prosecutors don’t believe the workers intended to cause the death.

The three female workers were arrested this week. Conviction could mean up to life in prison.

Their employment status wasn’t immediately available Thursday.