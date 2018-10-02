JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Three Alaska gubernatorial candidates expressed disgust with the sentence of a man who assaulted a woman last year, with one suggesting the judge should be ousted.

Justin Schneider, who authorities say choked and masturbated on the woman, pleaded guilty to felony assault in a deal with prosecutors.

He was sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended. Having spent a year in home confinement, he left a courtroom recently with no more time to serve.

Neither Gov. Bill Walker nor Democrat Mark Begich went as far as Libertarian Billy Toien, who called for the judge’s removal.

Begich wondered if the case would have been handled differently if the victim was not Alaska Native.

Walker said current law didn’t make the offense a sex crime. He is proposing legislation to address that.