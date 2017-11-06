LONDON (AP) — The British government says one U.K. missionary who was kidnapped in Nigeria last month has been killed but three others have been freed.
The Foreign Office said Monday that Alanna Carson, David Donovan and Shirley Donovan have returned to their families, but Ian Squire “was tragically killed.”
The four were abducted in the Niger Delta region on Oct. 13.
In a statement, their families thanked Nigerian authorities for negotiating their release.
Most Read Stories
- 26 killed in church attack in Texas' deadliest mass shooting VIEW
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' dramatic 17-14 loss to Washington WATCH
- Early November chill brings more snow to parts of Seattle area
- UW Huskies back in the AP Top 10; WSU Cougars up to No. 19
It was unclear when and how they were freed or how Squire died. The Foreign Office said it could not comment during an ongoing investigation.
Kidnappings for ransom are common in Nigeria. A number of high-profile abductions have been carried out by militants in the Niger Delta region and by the Islamist group Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria.