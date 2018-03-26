VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Three boys on spring break have found a part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.

The Vicksburg Post reports that two brothers and a cousin made the discovery on plowed land near Bovina, a small community about 11 miles (18 kilometers) east of the Mississippi River.

Seventh grader Caid Sellers, fifth grader Shawn Sellers and third grader Michael Mahalitc (ma-HAH-lick) found something they initially thought was a log, but then saw that it had teeth.

The Sellers’ mother, Lynett Welch, says her husband took the heavy item to the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson, where paleontology curator George Phillips, confirmed it was a lower left jawbone from a mastodon.

Phillips says finding half of a lower jaw is “very extraordinary.”

___

Information from: The Vicksburg Post, http://www.vicksburgpost.com