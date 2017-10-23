SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say three bodies were found inside a car pulled from the Missouri River in Sioux City.
Police have not identified the bodies, but they are believed to be those of a missing Sioux City family.
The search began Monday afternoon after someone reported that a car had been driven off a road into the water near Larsen Park.
Dangerous water conditions hampered the search. On Saturday a diver battling a current in 20 feet of water found the car several hundred feet downstream from where it had gone in. The diver hooked the car to a winch so it could be brought to shore.
