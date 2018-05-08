BRENTWOOD, Mo. (AP) — The president of Nordstrom Rack has apologized to three black men who say they were falsely accused of shoplifting in a suburban St. Louis store.
Police were called to a Brentwood store Thursday while 19-year-old Mekhi Lee, a former St. Louis student, and two of his friends, Eric Rogers and Dirone Taylor, were shopping for prom clothes.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the three, who are all black, were accused of shoplifting. When police arrived, they were able to show officers their receipts and were allowed to leave.
Nordstrom Rack confirmed that company President Geevy Thomas contacted the boys’ families and asked to meet with them. The company apologized in a statement and said it is enhancing its practices and trainings to ensure a similar situation doesn’t happen again.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com