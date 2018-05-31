DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials have euthanized three bears for breaking into multiple homes over the past three weeks in southwestern Colorado.
Matt Thorpe with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells The Durango Herald the bears, a sow and her two yearlings, had broken into or tried to break into six homes in a subdivision and were put down Tuesday because they associated people with food.
The bears broke into homes through dog doors and a window, and they pushed their way into garages in the Durango neighborhood. In one case, they could not break into a home but ripped off a screen door.
The bears started causing problems in early May, but by the time CPW was informed, their behavior had escalated and residents were having trouble scaring them away.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
___
Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com