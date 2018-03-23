TANGENT, Ore. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of three bald eagles in Linn County.

Oregon State Police investigators believe the eagles were shot. The agency told KATU-TV no arrests have been made, and there isn’t a suspect.

Though no longer endangered, the birds are protected by state and federal law. It’s illegal to kill or harass them.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Rick Swart told the station: “It defies my imagination why somebody would do something that stupid and it sort of makes me sick.”

A trooper found the eagles east of Tangent on March 16.

